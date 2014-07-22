July 22 Coca-Cola Co reported a 3 percent fall in quarterly net profit due to restructuring of its juice operations in Russia and the separation of its Brazilian bottling operations last year.

The company's net income attributable to shareholders fell to $2.60 billion, or 58 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 27, from $2.68 billion, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the maker of Sprite, Minute Maid and Powerade earned 64 cents per share.

Revenue fell 1 percent to $12.57 billion.

The company said global unit case volumes rose 3 percent, while North American volumes were flat. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)