UPDATE 1-Bayer cuts Covestro stake in 1.5 bln euro market transaction
* Bayer to publish more details on Wednesday (Adds details on stake, background on Monsanto financing)
April 16 The Coca-Cola Co : * Coca-cola co CFO sees forex being a 3 percent headwind for q2'13 and a
2 percent headwind for full year 2013 * Coca-cola co CFO sees operating income for 2013 in line with long-term
growth targets * CEO sees a coast-to-coast nationally run production system in US; says there
may be a future where bottling partners take stakes in that
* Bayer to publish more details on Wednesday (Adds details on stake, background on Monsanto financing)
DETROIT, Feb 28 California-based Starsky Robotics said on Tuesday it has a solution to on- and off-highway deliveries by self-driving trucks, including the "last mile" issue for how a driverless vehicle will deliver cargo at its final destination.
* Incentive plan to adopt longer-term horizon (Adds more details, background; changes headline)