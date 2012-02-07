BRIEF-RTI Surgical Q4 revenue $71.3 million
* RTI Surgical announces 2016 fourth quarter, full year results; initiates actions to improve execution and return to profitable growth
DUBAI Feb 7 The Coca-Cola Company aims to double system net revenues to more than $200 billion by 2020 from $100 billion in 2010, Jacob Robbins, managing director of the global sweeteners unit of the group, said on Tuesday.
Robbins gave the figures in an address to the Feb. 4-7 Kingsman Dubai sugar conference.
He said that the macroeconomic outlook and demographic trends, combined with a vibrant drinks industry, would pave the way for revenue growth. (Reporting by David Brough; editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Green Dot Corp - on Feb 17 Mark Shifke notified co of intention to step down as CFO of co once his successor is appointed - SEC filing
* Luxor Industrial Corp - John Taylor and Blair Nutting have resigned as directors of company