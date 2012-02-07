METALS-London copper prices drift lower on U.S. rate hike view
* Coming Up: Germany Detailed GDP Q4 at 0700 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
(Adds quote, details)
* Population growth to create new consumers
* Longer term macroeconomic outlook seen favourable
* Emerging economies to contribute to revenue growth (Adds quote, details)
DUBAI, Feb 7 The Coca-Cola Company aims to double net revenues to more than $200 billion by 2020 from $100 billion in 2010, Jacob Robbins, managing director of the global sweeteners unit of the group, said on Tuesday.
Robbins gave the figures in an address to the Feb. 4-7 Kingsman Dubai sugar conference.
He said that the favourable longer term macroeconomic outlook and demographic growth, combined with a vibrant beverages industry, would pave the way for increased revenues.
"We've got significant room for growth," he said, adding that some 800 million new consumers could enter the global market over the next decade.
Robbins said emerging markets, including the so-called BRIC countries, would contribute significantly to the revenue growth target set out in his group's vision for 2020. (Reporting by David Brough; editing by Miral Fahmy and Jason Neely)
* Coming Up: Germany Detailed GDP Q4 at 0700 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
(India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Friday, February 24, as markets are closed for Mahashivratri.) To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02232017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: RBI Executive Director Sudarshan Sen, SEBI member G. Mahalingam and
HONG KONG, Feb 21 China's 2015 market crash sparked a surge in Asian trading for futures exchange giant CME Group as Chinese funds hedged their risk offshore and growth prospects remain strong, the bourse's head of Asia said on Tuesday.