By Tom Hals
| WILMINGTON, Del, April 20
WILMINGTON, Del, April 20 A 1917 stock
certificate picked up at an estate sale that the owners had
claimed was worth $130 million in shares of The Coca-Cola Co
may actually be worth a lot less.
The family of Tony Marohn, who bought the Palmer Union Oil
Co stock certificate in 2008 for a few dollars, had said they
were owed 1.8 million shares of Coca-Cola. But on Wednesday, one
of their lawyers, David Margules, told a Delaware judge that due
to previously unnoticed reverse stock splits, the stock was
worth $12,000 to $15,000, a court transcript showed.
He said the new figure "puts the nail in the coffin" of
their dispute with Coke.
Coca-Cola's attorney Jeffrey Cashden offered the judge the
company's estimate of the Palmer Union Oil certificate. "Our
position is it's worth in the range of zero," he said at
Wednesday's hearing.
"In this case it wasn't worth anything more than a good
story for the family," said Bob Kerstein, who runs the
scripophily.com website that researches old stock certificates.
Marohn had put his name on the blank transferee line of the
certificate to make it his, and through research found a link
between Palmer Union Oil and Coca-Cola.
After demanding that Coca-Cola make good on the certificate,
the company sued Marohn in Delaware, where it is incorporated.
Marohn died in 2010, but his family took up the fight.
Kerstein said that paper securities sometimes have value,
though it might be as a collectible or even a potential tax
break for a loss of investment.
(Reporting By Tom Hals)