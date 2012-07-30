July 30 Coca-Cola Co announced a new operating structure on Monday, dividing its global business into three main units, with new heads that will report to the chief executive.

The world's largest soft drink maker said its new business units will be Coca-Cola International, to be run by Ahmet Bozer; Coca-Cola Americas, to be run by Steve Cahillane; and the Bottling Investments Group, to be run by Irial Finan.

The changes will go into effect on Jan. 1. (Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)