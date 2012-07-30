July 30 Coca-Cola Co announced a new
operating structure on Monday, dividing its global business into
three main units, with new heads that will report to the chief
executive.
The world's largest soft drink maker said its new business
units will be Coca-Cola International, to be run by Ahmet Bozer;
Coca-Cola Americas, to be run by Steve Cahillane; and the
Bottling Investments Group, to be run by Irial Finan.
The changes will go into effect on Jan. 1.
(Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)