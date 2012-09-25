* "Slingshot" aims to bring clean water to world's poor
* Fits in with Coke's other environmental projects -CEO
* Kamen plans to deliver 30 machines to Coke by end 2012
* Budget undisclosed, but "not a small project" -CEO
By Martinne Geller
NEW YORK, Sept 25 Coca-Cola Co plans to
deliver and operate water purification systems in rural parts of
the developing world, working with the inventor of the Segway
transportation device in a project that will also help further
Coke's sustainability targets.
The world's largest soft drink maker said on Tuesday that it
is teaming up with American inventor Dean Kamen to roll out his
new invention, called the Slingshot, to bring clean water to
areas where it is limited.
Kamen, whose organization is called Deka R&D, has made many
inventions in the medical device field but is best-known for his
Segway personal transporter. He also worked with Coke on its
Freestyle fountain dispenser.
Kamen expects to deliver 30 Slingshot machines to Coke by
the end of 2012. Next year, Coke will place machines in rural
areas of South Africa, Mexico and Paraguay, in places like
schools, health clinics and community centers.
By 2014, the distribution should widen to include thousands
of units, and later to extend to India, the Middle East and
Asia.
"For us to partner with Deka and embark on a project with
huge societal implications gives me huge excitement," Coke Chief
Executive Muhtar Kent told Reuters. "And it fits perfectly with
our other sustainability pillars, such as our goal for water
neutrality."
As part of Kent's "2020 Vision" Coca-Cola has committed to
replenish 100 percent of the water used in its drinks and their
production. Through 386 water projects in 94 countries, the
company is 35 percent of the way toward the goal.
The Slingshot uses a vapor compression distillation system
that runs on very low levels of electricity. Through boiling and
evaporation, the system can clean and purify anything from ocean
water to raw sewage, Kamen and Coke said. One Slingshot unit can
purify up to 300,000 liters of water a year, or enough daily
drinking water for about 300 people, Kamen said.
Coke declined to quantify its financial investment, but Kent
said the company would dedicate "whatever funds are necessary"
to make the project meaningful. Still, significant investments
in time and effort by Coke and its local bottlers will translate
to millions of dollars, Kent said.
"It is not a small project," he added.
Lack of access to clean water can lead to diseases including
diarrhea, the second-leading cause of death in children under
five years old, according to data from the World Heath
Organization.
Kamen, who has developed insulin pumps, said that giving
everyone access to clean water would be a major contribution to
preventing such diseases.
"Talk about low-hanging fruit," Kamen said in an interview.
He said he reached out to Coca-Cola for its vast
distribution network and ability to deliver small products
everywhere.
Kent said he envisions the Slingshots, which each weigh
about 200 pounds and can fit in the back of a truck, being
placed in kiosks that will run on solar power or biofuel and
could provide rural communities with other benefits, such as
refrigerated vaccines, mobile-device charging stations and
entrepreneurial opportunities for women.
Last year, Coke and Kamen's organization conducted a field
trial of the Slingshot, testing it at five schools outside
Accra, Ghana.