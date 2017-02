(Corrects company name in headline)

AUG 9 - Aug 9 Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated : * Reports second quarter and first half 2011 results * Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.33 * Q2 earnings per share $1.21 * Q2 sales $422.9 million versus $417.4 million * Coca Cola Bottling-"we continue to review our pricing and, whenever feasible, adjust to offset the higher costs"