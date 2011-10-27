(Fixes Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S revenue estimate in fourth bullet point)

Oct 27 Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc : * Reports third-quarter 2011 results * Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.88 * Q3 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 revenue $2.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.16 billion * Q3 earnings per share $0.88 * Sees FY 2011 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.14 to $2.18 * Sees FY 2011 earnings per share $2.14 to $2.18 * Qtrly volume increased 1 percent * Qtrly net pricing per case grew 2 percent * Qtrly cost of sales per case grew 4 percent * On track to complete its current share repurchase program of $1 billion by

the end of 2011 * Says purchased $800 million of its shares, including $200 million in the

third quarter * Sees FY free cash flow of at least $500 million * Sees FY capital expenditures in a range of $375 to $400 million * Says FY revenue is expected to grow in a mid single-digit range