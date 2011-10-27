(Fixes Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S revenue estimate in fourth
bullet point)
Oct 27 Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc :
* Reports third-quarter 2011 results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.88
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $2.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.16 billion
* Sees FY 2011 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.14 to $2.18
* Sees FY 2011 earnings per share $2.14 to $2.18
* Qtrly volume increased 1 percent
* Qtrly net pricing per case grew 2 percent
* Qtrly cost of sales per case grew 4 percent
* On track to complete its current share repurchase program of
$1 billion by
the end of 2011
* Says purchased $800 million of its shares, including $200
million in the
third quarter
* Sees FY free cash flow of at least $500 million
* Sees FY capital expenditures in a range of $375 to $400
million
* Says FY revenue is expected to grow in a mid single-digit
range