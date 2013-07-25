July 25 Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola Enterprises
Inc reported lower quarterly earnings on Thursday,
blaming the weather, a sluggish economy and tough competition in
Britain.
Net income was $182 million, or 66 cents per share, in the
second quarter, down from $205 million, or 67 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings were 77 cents per share, 1 cent
better than Wall Street analysts were projecting, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales fell 2.4 percent to $2.16 billion, about in line with
analyst estimates.
For 2013, the company said it expects comparable earnings
per share in a range of $2.45 to $2.50, while Wall Street has
been expecting $2.48.