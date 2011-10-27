Oct 27 Coca-Cola Enterprises CCE.N, which
bottles and sells Coca-Cola (KO.N) drinks in Europe, reported a
higher quarterly profit as a strong U.S. dollar and price
increases mitigated rising commodity costs.
KEY POINTS
Q3 2011 Estimate* Q3 2010
Revenue $2.14 bln -- $1.68 bln
Net income $284 mln -- $208 mln
EPS $0.88 -- n/a
-- Earnings per share of 72 cents, excluding items, beats
analysts' 69-cent view.
- Expects 2011 comparable diluted earnings per common share
of $2.14 to $2.18.
Note: * Average analyst estimate according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Brad Dorfman in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)