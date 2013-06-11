June 11 Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc shares
fell after the company warned that persistent economic weakness
in Europe, bad weather, a sharp excise tax increase in France
and fierce competition in Britain have dampened its outlook for
the second quarter.
Shares of the European bottler of Coca-Cola drinks
fell 3 percent in morning trade to $36.06 on the New York Stock
Exchange after it said those factors have been "unexpectedly
persistent".
"Though we expect some of these challenges to abate as we
move through the year, we will better understand the full-year
impact of these factors as we move deeper into the prime summer
selling season," said Chief Executive John Brock in a statement.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)