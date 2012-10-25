Oct 25 Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc reported lower quarterly net income on Thursday, hurt by economic weakness in Europe.

The company also said it was restructuring parts of its finance and sales operations and will take charges of about $200 million. The company did not say how many job cuts would be included in the restructuring.

The bottler of Coca-Cola drinks said net income fell to $263 million, or 89 per share, in the third quarter, from $284 million, or 88 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time tax-related items, a change in the value of commodity hedges and restructuring charges, earnings were 71 cents a share, compared with the average analyst estimate of 69 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales fell 3.3 percent to $2.07 billion, hurt by the impact of the stronger dollar. The company does all its business in Europe, so the strengthening of the U.S. dollar reduces the value of its revenue and profit.