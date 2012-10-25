Oct 25 Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc
reported lower quarterly net income on Thursday, hurt by
economic weakness in Europe.
The company also said it was restructuring parts of its
finance and sales operations and will take charges of about $200
million. The company did not say how many job cuts would be
included in the restructuring.
The bottler of Coca-Cola drinks said net income fell
to $263 million, or 89 per share, in the third quarter, from
$284 million, or 88 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time tax-related items, a change in the value
of commodity hedges and restructuring charges, earnings were 71
cents a share, compared with the average analyst estimate of 69
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales fell 3.3 percent to $2.07 billion, hurt by the impact
of the stronger dollar. The company does all its business in
Europe, so the strengthening of the U.S. dollar reduces the
value of its revenue and profit.