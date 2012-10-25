Oct 25 Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc
reported quarterly earnings on Thursday that beat analysts'
estimates, helped by share buybacks, and said the stronger
dollar was less of a drag than previously expected.
Economic weakness in Europe still hurt sales.
The company also said it was restructuring parts of its
finance and sales operations and will take charges of about $200
million. It did not say how many job cuts would be included in
the restructuring.
The bottler of Coca-Cola beverages said net income
fell to $263 million, or 89 cents a share, in the third quarter,
from $284 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time tax-related items, a change in the value
of commodity hedges and restructuring charges, earnings were 71
cents a share, compared with the average analyst estimate of 69
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales fell 3.3 percent to $2.07 billion, hurt by the impact
of the stronger dollar. The company does all of its business in
Europe, so the strengthening of the U.S. dollar reduces the
value of its revenue and profit.
For the year, the company anticipates earnings of $2.20 to
$2.24 a share, including an 8 percent hit from the stronger
dollar. In July, it said 2012 earnings were pegged at $2.18 to
$2.24 per share, including a 10-percentage-point reduction from
foreign exchange rates.