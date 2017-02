July 23 Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc reported lower quarterly earnings on Monday, hurt by cool weather in Europe and the strengthening U.S. dollar.

The bottler of Coca-Cola drinks said net income was $205 million, or 67 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared to $246 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $2.21 billion from $2.41 billion a year earlier.

The company does all its business in Europe, so the strengthening of the U.S. dollar reduces the value of its revenue and profit. (Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)