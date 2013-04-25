BRIEF-Host Hotels & Resorts announces acquisition of the W Hollywood
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc announces acquisition of the W Hollywood
April 25 Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc reported lower quarterly earnings on Thursday and said it would not exercise its right to acquire Coca-Cola Co's German bottling operations.
Net income was $61 million, or 21 cents per share, in the first quarter, down from $109 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings were 39 cents per share.
SAO PAULO, March 8 PepsiCo Inc has bid to acquire Brazilian dairy company Fábrica de Produtos Alimentícios Vigor SA, according to reports published in two Brazilian newspapers on Wednesday.
* GM says "even less interested" in FCA tie-up than before (Adds details, analyst, context)