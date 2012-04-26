* Q1 profit 2.636 blns pesos vs 2.199 bln pesos yr ago

* Revenue up 29.7 pct (Adds comparative figures, acquisitions)

MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa , the world's biggest Coke bottler, said on Thursday its first-quarter profit rose 19.9 percent, helped by a jump in sales and its recent acquisitions.

The company, a joint venture between Mexican retail company Femsa and The Coca-Cola Co, said its first-quarter profit rose to 2.636 billion pesos ($205 million) from 2.199 billion pesos a year earlier.

Revenue rose 29.7 percent to 33.54 billion pesos.

The company went on an acquisition spree last year and its purchase of smaller bottlers Grupo Tampico and Grupo Cimsa helped boost sales.

The company's shares closed down 0.57 percent at 139.97 pesos.

($1 = 12.8035 pesos at end March) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Richard Chang and Gunna Dickson)