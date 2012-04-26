(Adds share price, details on results)

MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexico's Coca Cola Femsa , the world's biggest Coke bottler, said in a preliminary statement on Thursday its first-quarter profit rose 19.9 percent.

The company, a joint venture between Mexican retail company Femsa and The Coca-Cola Co, said its first-quarter profit rose to 2.636 billion pesos ($205 million).

Revenue rose 29.7 percent to 33.54 billion pesos, the company said.

Coca-Cola Femsa, in its initial statement, did not give comparable figures for the year-earlier quarter and it had not yet filed full results with Mexico's stock exchange.

The company's shares closed down 0.57 percent at 139.97 pesos.

($1 = 12.8035 pesos at end March) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Richard Chang)