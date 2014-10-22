(Adds revenue, details)
MEXICO CITY Oct 22 Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa
on Wednesday said its third-quarter profit climbed 13
percent on higher revenue, which was boosted by price hikes as
well as a pickup in sales volume.
The company, Latin America's biggest Coke bottler, reported
a profit of 3.343 billion pesos ($249 million), up from 2.954
billion pesos in the year-earlier period.
Coke Femsa also saw a one-time boost from a Brazilian tax
amnesty, which meant the company's effective tax rate for the
third quarter was 14.2 percent, compared to 34.7 percent in the
year-earlier period.
Revenue rose 11 percent to 41.78 billion pesos, mostly
thanks to acquisitions the company has made in Brazil, where it
saw double-digit increases in sales volume.
($1 = 13.4235 pesos at end Sept)
