MEXICO CITY Oct 22 Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa on Wednesday said its third-quarter profit climbed 13 percent on higher revenue, which was boosted by price hikes as well as a pickup in sales volume.

The company, Latin America's biggest Coke bottler, reported a profit of 3.343 billion pesos ($249 million), up from 2.954 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.

Coke Femsa also saw a one-time boost from a Brazilian tax amnesty, which meant the company's effective tax rate for the third quarter was 14.2 percent, compared to 34.7 percent in the year-earlier period.

Revenue rose 11 percent to 41.78 billion pesos, mostly thanks to acquisitions the company has made in Brazil, where it saw double-digit increases in sales volume.

