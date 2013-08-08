Aug 8 Coca Cola HBC AG :
* Volume declined by 2 percent in the second quarter of 2013
* 2 percent volume increase in emerging markets more than
offset by a 6 percent volume decline in established markets
* Net sales revenue declined by 2 percent in the quarter and by
1 percent in the first half
* 5 percent decline in comparable operating profit both in the
second quarter and the first half
* Generated free cash flow of 98 million euros in the first
half of the year
* Decided on a new progressive dividend policy effective from
2014 onwards
* Targeted payout ratio on comparable net profit in the range
of 35- 45 percent over time
* For the remainder of 2013, we anticipate that the current
trading conditions