ATHENS Nov 6 Coca-Cola HBC, the world's No. 2 bottler of Coke drinks, said on Thursday that sales volume in Russia, its biggest market, will decline by about 1 percent this year.

The bottler posted flat profit overall in the third quarter, as cost cuts offset declining volumes in Russia and other markets. Sales volume in Russia fell by less than 1 percent in the nine-months to September.

"More or less, we are expecting that we are going to be close to that for the full year," Chief Executive Officer Dimitris Lois told Reuters.

He said the company planned to intensify promotional activities in the country for the Christmas season. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Deepa Babington)