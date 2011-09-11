(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

SYDNEY, Sept 12 Australian hearing implant maker Cochlear Limited said on Monday it was undertaking a voluntary recall of the unimplanted Nucleus CI500 implant range, with the financial impact difficult to assess at this point.

The firm said in a statement that less than 1 percent of CI512 implants had failed since launch in 2009, but it had identified a recent increase in the number of Nucleus CI512 implant failures.

Cochlear said it had decided to conduct a voluntary recall of the Nucleus CI500 range of cochlear implants while it further investigates the cause of this issue.

The company said if failure occurs the implant shuts down without injuring the recipient.

