MELBOURNE, Dec 20 Australia's Cochlear Ltd , the world's biggest maker of hearing implants, said it had discovered the root cause of the failures of its top-selling implant, clearing the way for a return to market and sending its shares up over 9 percent.

The company's shares touched a high of a$60.23, its highest level in nearly 2 months, as investors eyed the return to market for the Nucleus 5 implant. The device accounted for about 70 percent of total annual sales before the recall.

Cochlear, which dominates the global market for hearing implants with a 65 percent share, said recently the recall has cost the company up to A$150 million ($149 million).

The company said in a letter to its clinics released on Tuesday the cause related to a fault during the manufacturing process that allowed tiny cracks to develop, which could let in moisture and lead to implant failure.

Cochlear said about 1.9 percent of all Nucleus 5 implants had failed, although there were fewer reported failures in November compared with October.

The company's shares had lost a quarter of their value after Cochlear voluntarily recalled the entire Nucleus line in September.

Now that the cause for the failure has been determined, Cochlear will need to run clinical tests and win regulatory approvals to return to market.

Chief Executive Chris Roberts told Reuters in October that the recall had little impact on Cochlear's market share, because the company was able to substitute the recalled Nucleus 5 with the implant component from the previous Freedom range.

There are 28,000 users of the Nucleus CI 500 range, and Cochlear is not recalling units that have been implanted. If failure occurs, the unit shuts down without injury.

The implant helps correct hearing loss by converting sounds to electrical energy, which is transmitted to hearing nerves.

Cochlear was formed in the early 1980s to partner with the Australian government to develop and market a bionic ear implant invented by a professor at Melbourne University.

The company had revenues of A$809 million last fiscal year, with the Americas accounting for 43 percent of sales, Europe 40 percent and Asia 17 percent.

The share price jump on Tuesday was the largest daily rise in percentage terms since August 2008. (Reporting by Victoria Thiebergerl; Editing by Narayanan Somasundaram)