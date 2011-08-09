MELBOURNE Aug 9 Australian hearing implant maker Cochlear met analyst forecasts with a 16 percent rise in full-year net profit, boosted by the rollout of its new Nucleus 5 bionic ear and the recall of a competitor's product.

The company said the outlook remained positive, based on the need for hearing implants in emerging and developed markets.

Cochlear said net profit rose to A$180.1 million ($185.6 million) in the year to June 30, from A$155.2 million a year earlier.

The result was a touch above consensus expectations for A$178.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Analysts said the recall of an Advanced Bionics competing implant helped Cochlear sales.

Stripping out a rise in the Australian dollar , sales rose 17 percent from a year-ago, Cochlear said. Around 95 percent of Cochlear's sales are outside Australia.

Cochlear shares have fallen 18 percent this year, a bit worse than the broader market's 15 percent decline. ($1 = 0.970 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies)