MELBOURNE Oct 18 Australian bionic ear maker Cochlear Ltd said on Tuesday the recall of its Nucleus 5 hearing implant will cost between A$130 million and A$150 million ($132 million to $153 million).

Executives told the annual shareholders meeting the recall cost would include non-cash items and the after-tax impact would be A$20-A$30 million.

Last month Cochlear recalled the unimplanted Nucleus 5 implant range, its biggest-selling product, after an increase in the number of Nucleus 5 implant failures. The news pushed its share price down 20 percent.

The company, however said, it planned to preserve its current dividend pattern and pay a first half dividend of A$1.20 a share. (Created by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Narayan an Somasundaram)