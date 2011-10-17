BRIEF-Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group unit receives GMP certificate
* Says its pharmacy unit received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Anhui Food and Drug Administration
MELBOURNE Oct 18 Australian bionic ear maker Cochlear Ltd said on Tuesday the recall of its Nucleus 5 hearing implant will cost between A$130 million and A$150 million ($132 million to $153 million).
Executives told the annual shareholders meeting the recall cost would include non-cash items and the after-tax impact would be A$20-A$30 million.
Last month Cochlear recalled the unimplanted Nucleus 5 implant range, its biggest-selling product, after an increase in the number of Nucleus 5 implant failures. The news pushed its share price down 20 percent.
The company, however said, it planned to preserve its current dividend pattern and pay a first half dividend of A$1.20 a share. (Created by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Narayan an Somasundaram)
* Says Elan plans to acquire Iwate prefecture-based firm, which is engaged in the business of medical facilities
* The company's tech unit was recognized as high-tech enterprise and will enjoy a tax preference of 15 percent for three years