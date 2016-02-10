SYDNEY Feb 11 Australian hearing aid maker
Cochlear Ltd said its half-yearly net profit jumped by
a third and that it had raised its full-year earnings forecast
on the back of strong China sales and new U.S. customers.
Net profit came in at A$94 million ($67 million) for the six
months to Dec. 31, up 32 percent and better than analyst
forecasts of about A$86 million, even factoring in foreign
exchange losses brought by a tumbling Australian dollar.
Sales to Asia Pacific leapt 69 percent after the company
sold 1,700 of its units to the Chinese government during the
period, from none the previous first half.
In a statement, Cochlear said it will sell a further 2,400
hearing aids to China in the remainder of fiscal 2016 and 2017
and forecast net profit would grow up to 30 percent for the
current full year, compared to analyst forecasts of about 22
percent.
Cochlear shares rose 9 percent to hit an intraday high of
A$99.89.
($1 = 1.4075 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Michael Perry)