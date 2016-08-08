SYDNEY Aug 8 Cochlear Ltd, the world's
top hearing implants maker, met its market guidance to post a
net income of A$188.9 million ($144.53 million) for the year to
June 30, an increase of 30 percent.
The Sydney-based maker of two-thirds of hearing implants
sold globally said sales revenue grew 23 percent to A$1.158
billion, exceeding A$1 billion for the first time.
Sales revenue in the Asia Pacific region grew 31 percent,
benefiting from Chinese government tenders that Cochlear
supplied, the company said in a statement.
A year ago, the company missed market expectations and cut
its dividend while still handling the fallout from a voluntary
product recall in 2011.
($1 = 1.3070 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by James Dalgleish)