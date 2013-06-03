SYDNEY, June 3 Cochlear Ltd, the
world's biggest maker of hearing implants, fell more than 9
percent at the opening of trade on Monday after it warned its
2013 full-year net profit would fall as much as 18 percent.
Australia-based Cochlear said it now expected net profit
after tax in the range of A$130 million-A$135 million ($135.3
million-$140.6 million), down from A$158.1 million a year ago,
after it was hit by weaker sales in the second half and slower
market growth in the United States.
Shares in Cochlear last traded at A$58.38, down 9.5 percent,
at 0006 GMT.
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Paul Tait)