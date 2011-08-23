SEOUL Aug 23 South Korea's SK Networks is in discussions to buy a majority stake in Australia's coal production company, Cockatoo Coal , a source told Reuters on Tuesday.

"SK Networks is in talks with Cockatoo Coal to buy a 50 percent stake and exercise management rights," the source who has knowledge of the talks said, without disclosing the value of the potential deal. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)