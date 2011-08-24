UPDATE 7-Oil slips lower as dollar strength counters OPEC cuts
* OPEC and Russian oil supply cuts lend support (Adds latest prices, fresh quotes, changes byline, dateline pvs LONDON)
SEOUL Aug 24 South Korea's SK Networks said on Wednesday that it was considering investing in Australia's coal production company, Cockatoo Coal , as part of its overseas resources development, but nothing had been decided.
The unit of South Korean conglomerate SK Group was in talks to buy a majority stake in Cockatoo Coal, a source told Reuters on Tuesday. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)
* OPEC and Russian oil supply cuts lend support (Adds latest prices, fresh quotes, changes byline, dateline pvs LONDON)
NEW YORK, Feb 6 The euro fell to a one-week low against the dollar on Monday on uncertainty ahead of several impending European elections, while European and U.S. stock markets dipped ahead of a heavy week of corporate results.
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine Feb 6 A week-long surge in violence in and around the government-held town of Avdiyivka in eastern Ukraine appeared to be winding down on Monday, as schools reopened and power and water supplies resumed following the worst clashes in months.