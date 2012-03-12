UPDATE 1-VW's controlling clan backs brand boss despite criticism -sources
* VW sup board to meet over 2016 results, exec pay rules (Adds detail and background)
SEOUL, March 12 South Korea's SK Networks Co Ltd said on Monday that it had decided to conditionally buy a 40 percent stake in Australia's Cockatoo Coal Ltd for 313 million Australian dollars ($332.36 million) as part of its efforts to expand overseas resource development.
The South Korean firm said in a regulatory filing that it will decide details such as the timing for the investment after conducting a main due diligence. ($1 = 0.9418 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by David Chance)
* VW sup board to meet over 2016 results, exec pay rules (Adds detail and background)
PARIS, Feb 24 France was a net electricity importer for a second straight month in January as a prolonged cold spell pushed peak demand to its highest in five years against a backdrop of low nuclear and hydropower supply, grid operator RTE said on Friday.
HAMBURG, Feb 24 Volkswagen's embattled VW brand chief Herbert Diess still has the backing of the clan that controls the carmaker, despite his recurring clashes with labour leaders over cost-cutting plans, sources said.