HAMBURG Oct 24 Cocoa roasting at the Schokinag processing plant in Germany owned by U.S. agribusiness group Archer Daniels Midland Co. has been temporarily suspended after a fire at the factory early on Friday, ADM said.

A fire had broken out in the roasting area of the plant at Mannheim, said ADM spokesman David Weintraub.

"Cocoa roasting operations have been suspended while we investigate the cause and damage," he said. (Reporting by Michael Hogan)