* Combined group will make up 16 pct of global capacity
* Will source over 20 percent of total bean output
(Adds details throughout)
LONDON, June 11 The European Commission said on
Thursday it had approved the acquisition of Archer Daniels
Midland Co's (ADM) cocoa business by Olam International Ltd.
The $1.3 billion deal, Olam's biggest ever, will catapult
the Singapore-based commodities firm into the top tier of global
suppliers to the growing chocolate business.
Olam will acquire one of the world's largest processors and
suppliers of cocoa liquor, powder and butter, with eight
factories from Ivory Coast to Singapore.
"The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition
would raise no competition concerns, given the companies'
moderate combined market positions and the presence of a number
of strong players supplying beans and cocoa products in the
European Economic Area (EEA)," a statement said.
The companies' activities overlap in the markets for the
procurement and supply of cocoa beans, and the supply of cocoa
liquor, butter and powder.
The combined entity will make up 16 percent of the world's
total cocoa processing capacity and source over 20 percent of
total bean output, and will compete with industry leaders Barry
Callebaut AG and Cargill Inc.
Olam, hoping to take advantage of a worldwide craving for
chocolate, particularly in emerging markets, expects global
processing capacity to increase by more than 15 percent by the
end of the decade to keep up with demand growth.
Competition has nevertheless intensified over the past
several years in cocoa grinding, which produces butter and
powder to make chocolate bars and drinks, as major players
expand capacity in Asia.
Margins have also been squeezed by soaring, volatile bean
prices.
(Reporting by David Brough; Editing by Mark Potter)