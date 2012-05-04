SINGAPORE May 4 The World Bank's investment arm, the IFC, is to buy a 6 percent stake in Armajaro Trading, possibly valued at about $200-$300 million, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The move by the World Bank comes as the IFC seeks to step up investments in agricultural trading houses as higher food inflation becomes a priority for political leaders, the report said.

"In order to reach the poorest parts of the world's population, you need to work with the intermediaries," the paper quoted IFC's Vipul Prakash as saying.

Prakash is a senior official at the IFC's agribusiness department, according to the IFC website.

The IFC, which has taken an equity stake in Singapore-listed Olam International and coffee trader Ecom Agroindustrial, said investments in companies which "integrate the supply chain", were now part of its core strategy, the FT said.

Armajaro generated headlines two years ago when it took a massive position in cocoa. The company also trades coffee and sugar. (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)