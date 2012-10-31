YAOUNDE Oct 31 Weeks of heavy rains have
triggered an outbreak of fungal black pod disease in cocoa
plantations across Cameroon that could slash the country's
output this season, Agriculture Minister Essimi Menye said on
Wednesday.
Growers in Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer, have
also reported an increase in black pod disease due to heavy
rainfall at the start of the 2012-13 crop.
Cameroon is the fifth-largest cocoa grower and produced
about 220,000 tonnes last season.
"I am afraid this disease (...) may reduce production by 40
percent this year if urgent measures aren't taken to help cocoa
farmers," Menye told reporters, adding he had asked the
government to distribute anti-fungal treatments.
Menye said he toured plantations in Cameroon's centre region
earlier this week after receiving complaints from farmers about
the disease due to persistent rains since mid-August.
Cameroon's year-long cocoa growing season starts in August,
while Ivory Coast's began earlier this month.
