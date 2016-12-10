YAOUNDE Dec 10 Cameroon exported 39,157 tonnes of cocoa to end-October since the season's start in August, down more than 33 percent from 58,868 tonnes shipped in the same period last year, data from the National Cocoa and Coffee Board (NCCB) showed on Saturday.

Cameroon shipped 8,676 tonnes of beans in September, down from 16,229 tonnes the previous year, and 25,586 tonnes in October compared with 30,583 tonnes the previous year.

Telecar Cocoa Ltd was the top exporter through the first three months of the 2016/17 season, shipping 18,860 tonnes of beans, followed by Olam-Cam with 11,169 tonnes.

Cameroon's cocoa season runs from August to July with the main harvest is from October to January/February, followed by a light crop harvest period from April/May to June/July.

The Central African country's cocoa output hit a record 269,495 tonnes last season. It has targeted annual production of 600,000 tonnes by 2020.