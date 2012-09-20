* Weak Q3 European cocoa grind expected
* Nearby futures premium entices stock holders to sell
By Sarah McFarlane
LONDON, Sept 20 Slowing chocolate demand and
poor cocoa processing margins are triggering the resale of cocoa
beans by major processors, European cocoa traders said on
Thursday.
Cocoa processors Archer Daniels Midland and Delfi
Cocoa, a subsidiary of Petra Foods Limited, are
selling cocoa beans back to the market, European cocoa traders
said.
"We are operating business as usual, including buying and
selling beans," said Jackie Anderson, spokesperson at ADM.
Delfi Cocoa declined to comment.
"It confirms what people expected - a low European grind
number again," said a European trader.
Europe's second-quarter cocoa grind, an indicator of cocoa
demand, recorded its sharpest quarterly fall of 17.8 percent
from the same period last year, Brussels-based European Cocoa
Association (ECA) data showed in July.
Third-quarter grinding data is due to be published by the
ECA in the second week of October, with expectations for further
slippage.
"The market thinks the next grind could be anywhere between
minus 15 to minus 18 percent and there's some very extravagant
people saying grinding in Europe could fall by as much as minus
20," said the trader.
Even with a bleak demand outlook, prices have stayed near
multi-month highs due to uncertainty around cocoa
industry reform and crop development in world number one
producer Ivory Coast.
Weaker than expected demand can leave some processors with
unwanted stocks which they can either carry, or sell back onto
the market, at the risk of paying higher prices at a later date
when stocks need rebuilding.
"You buy beans for the whole year and if you decide to cut
down capacity a bit you have more raw material than you need,"
said a European trader.
Cocoa processors and chocolate makers had been stockpiling
supplies of beans on fears the London market could face a
temporary supply crunch if top producer Ivory Coast's overhaul
of the sector delays exports later this year.
The concerns over delays have added an incentive for
processors to sell as contracts for December delivery on the
NYSE Liffe futures market are trading at a premium to
later-dated March .