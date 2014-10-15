Oct 15 Chocolate and cocoa companies have
donated $600,000 toward combating Ebola in West Africa, the
World Cocoa Foundation (WCF) said on Wednesday, the first sign
the industry is striving to prevent the virus from spreading to
the world's top two growers.
So far, the Ebola virus has killed nearly 4,500 people in
West Africa with nearly 9,000 infected, the World Health
Organization estimates.
But the virus has not spread to the world's top two cocoa
producers, Ivory Coast and Ghana, the West African countries
where roughly 60 percent of the world's beans are produced. Fear
that it could do so, and potentially limit supplies, lifted bean
prices to a 3-1/2-year high in late September.
Twenty-two cocoa and chocolate companies, including Archer
Daniels Midland, Blommer Chocolate Co, Mars Inc,
Mitsubishi Corp, Mondelez International Foundation,
Nestle SA, Hershey Co and Olam International
Ltd, have donated a total of $600,000 through the WCF,
which is currently gathered with industry representatives in
Copenhagen for a partnership meeting.
The funds will go toward Ebola care and prevention efforts
being carried out in West Africa by the International Federation
of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and Caritas
Internationalis, the WCF said in a release.
The donation was initiated by the Transmar Group, which made
the initial $100,000 contribution, the WCF said.
