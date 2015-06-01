NEW YORK, June 1 Scott Amoye, who ran Mondelez International Inc's cocoa business for five years, has joined Ecom in London, where the Switzerland-based commodity trader houses its cocoa and sugar trading operations, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters on Monday.

Amoye left Mondelez, one of the world's largest chocolate companies and the maker of Cadbury chocolates and Oreo cookies, at the end of February, and joined Ecom Agrotrade Ltd as global trading director on April 7.

The move comes a year after Ecom, the 160-year-old family-owned commodity merchant, scooped up the loss-making physical trading arm of Armajaro Trading Ltd, expanding its footprint in the global high-risk coffee and cocoa markets.

Ecom says it is one of the world's top five cocoa merchants and says it handles 250,000 tonnes of cocoa in 2011, or roughly 6 percent of total world production of 4.2 million tonnes in the 2010/11 crop year, according to data from the World Cocoa Foundation.

Amoye declined to comment and the spokesman did not immediately provide additional details on his responsibilities at Ecom.

The move comes as competition among merchants and bean processors is intensifying after a series of deal making.