ACCRA Oct 2 Ghana projects cocoa purchases of 850,000-900,000 tonnes in the 2015/16 cocoa season that opened on Friday, the chief executive of cocoa regulator Cocobod Stephen Opuni told a news conference.

Opuni stressed that the projection was dependent on the weather and other factors being favourable. A senior government official said cocoa purchases in the 2014/15 season stood at 735,000 tonnes as of Sept. 24. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Daniel Flynn)