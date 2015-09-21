By Ange Aboa
| ABIDJAN, Sept 21
ABIDJAN, Sept 21 Cocoa grinders in the world's
number two producer Ghana have been forced to slash output or
import beans from neighbouring Ivory Coast due to a crop failure
that has strangled supplies to factories, company officials said
on Monday.
Industry sources believe the West African nation is unlikely
to meet a full season target of 750,000 tonnes, a figure revised
downward from an initial projection of 1 million tonnes.
"There's not enough cocoa, so the factories lack beans to
grind," said an official with Swiss food processor Barry
Callebaut.
The company operates a 67,000-tonne capacity processing
facility in Ghana, but he said it had to resort to sourcing up
to 20,000 tonnes of cocoa from Ivory Coast to run the factory.
"It's not abnormal. Sometimes we send cocoa (from Ivory
Coast) to Ghana for the factory, but not this kind of volume,"
he said.
Exporters in San Pedro, Ivory Coast's main cocoa exporting
port, said they had been approached by Ghana-based grinders
seeking to purchase a total of around 50,000 tonnes of beans.
Other grinders have been forced to reduce output.
"We don't have enough beans to run at full capacity, so
we've reduced our output by 60 percent," said an official with
Cargill, which operates Ghana's second largest
grinding facility, a 65,000-tonne capacity factory.
Ghana, Africa's second largest cocoa processing hub after
world leader Ivory Coast, has total installed capacity of
430,000 tonnes, but has habitually operated well below that
level.
Its grinders depend on a 20 percent discount for smaller
beans produced mainly during the June-to-September light crop.
These beans are typically blended with main-crop cocoa, which is
too expensive to use on its own for processing.
However amid this season's crop failure, Ghana's cocoa
regulator Cocobod extended its main crop buying period to ensure
the supply of premium beans for export as it struggled to fill
contracts.
Ghana's grinding sector also faces regular, prolonged power
outages that disrupt factory operations and force companies to
run costly diesel generators.
"The erratic supply of light crop beans in Ghana could spell
the demise of the local grinding sector as they depend on a
steady flow of discounted beans to offset production costs,"
said Victoria Crandall, a soft-commodities analyst with Ecobank.
(Additional reporting by Kwasi Kpodo and Joe Bavier; Writing by
Joe Bavier, editing by William Hardy)