ACCRA Oct 1 A lack of rainfall across Ghana's cocoa belt has raised fears among farmers and industry officials that the world's number two grower could be facing another poor crop despite government optimism that output will rebound in the coming season.

Ghana is due to announce its new producer price on Friday, marking the start of the 2015/16 season.

One European trader with access to pod-counting data said the West African nation risked up to a 20 percent drop compared with last season's already disappointing output, and the onset of weather phenomenon El Nino could further aggravate the situation.

"We are very worried," said Samuel Antwi, a farmer in Ashanti region of central Ghana. "There has been no rainfall in the past few months ... The problem is all across the Ashanti region."

His comments were echoed by several farmers in Western Region, Ghana's main growing area.

The stakes are high for Ghana where cocoa is the number two source of revenue in an economy hard hit by a fiscal crisis and a fall in global prices for its gold and oil exports.

"We are expecting a sharp drop in the harvest this season due to weather conditions," said the trader, who asked not to be named.

Some farmers, however, said they expected the season to provide a modest increase over 2014/15. Joshua Owusu, a purchasing officer in Western Region for CDH Commodities buyers, said output would likely exceed last season.

Industry regulator Cocobod is targeting production of 850,000 tonnes in the new season and the ICCO on Thursday predicted output of 800,000 to 900,000 tonnes.

Purchases for the 2014/15 cocoa season were around 735,000 tonnes by Sept. 24, a government source said, down 22 percent compared with 2013/14 and much lower than the initial season target set a year ago of more than 1 million tonnes.

Failure to meet its target again this season would revive industry concerns about Cocobod's forecasting and transparency.

"There is some concern about the weather next year but we are not relenting," a senior Cocobod official said, adding that more officers were being deployed to help growers improve farming practices.

But several farmers said that pesticides and fertilizers had arrived late, in insufficient quantities or had not been distributed fairly, compounding fears that a rebound could be impeded.

There was no immediate comment from Cocobod on the matter.

SETTING THE PRICE

Ghana sells about 70 percent of its cocoa forward, and traders estimate Cocobod is rolling over into next season contracts for up to 200,000 tonnes of cocoa due to the shortfall in the 2014/15 output.

The erratic cocoa harvest has also made it difficult for Cocobod to meet demand from local grinders, officials say.

Government sources said a technical committee responsible for setting producer prices met on Wednesday to discuss proposals for an increase in the official farmgate price.

"It is not a question of whether there should be an increase or not ... it's rather a question of how much of an increase the government can afford," a source told Reuters.

Cocobod currently pays farmers 5,600 cedis ($1,500) per tonne of cocoa and many say an increase is needed to make up for a sharp depreciation of the local currency and stave off smuggling of the beans to neighbouring Ivory Coast.

A senior government said the technical committee had recommended paying farmers 425 cedis ($113.5) per 64-kg bag of cocoa in the coming season, up from 345 cedis per bag plus a 5 cedis bonus in the 2014/15 season.

Farmers were pushing for 450 per bag.

($1 = 3.7450 Ghana cedis)

($1 = 586.2500 CFA francs) (Editing by Daniel Flynn and Joe Bavier)