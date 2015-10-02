ACCRA Oct 2 Ghana raised the price it would pay farmers for a tonne of cocoa to 6,720 cedis ($1,759) from 5,600 cedis paid in the just-ended season, Deputy Finance Minister Carson Ato Forson told a news conference on Friday.

The government will pay 425 cedis per 64 kg bag of cocoa, up from 350 cedis last season. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Daniel Flynn)