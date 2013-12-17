DAKAR Dec 17 Ghana, the world's second largest grower, will produce around 780,000 tonnes of cocoa during the current 2013/14 season, well short of a target of 830,000 tonnes set by industry regulator Cocobod, Ecobank forecast in a report on Tuesday.

The Togo-based pan-African bank expects output from the West African nation to fall for the third straight season following a decision to phase out a fertiliser subsidy for farmers.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Joe Bavier)