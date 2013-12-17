UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DAKAR Dec 17 Ghana, the world's second largest grower, will produce around 780,000 tonnes of cocoa during the current 2013/14 season, well short of a target of 830,000 tonnes set by industry regulator Cocobod, Ecobank forecast in a report on Tuesday.
The Togo-based pan-African bank expects output from the West African nation to fall for the third straight season following a decision to phase out a fertiliser subsidy for farmers.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Joe Bavier)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources