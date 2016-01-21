NEW YORK Jan 21 North American cocoa grindings fell in the fourth quarter of 2015 to 118,896 tonnes, down 3.25 percent from the same month a year earlier, according to data from the National Confectioners Association on Thursday, coming in below expectations.

For the 2015 calendar year, the region's grind totaled 484,992 tonnes, down 7 percent from the prior year.

It was the fifth straight weak quarter following two years of quarterly increases. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)