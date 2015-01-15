NEW YORK Jan 15 North American cocoa grindings fell 1.95 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2014 to 122,886 tonnes, according to data from the National Confectioners Association on Thursday.

The results, which are considered a gauge of demand for chocolate's key ingredient, are in line with estimates that ranged from 4 percent lower to 2 percent higher.

It was the first weak quarter since the third quarter of 2012. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Peter Galloway)