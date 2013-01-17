NEW YORK Jan 17 North American cocoa grindings rose 0.95 percent in the fourth quarter of 2012 to 120,053 tonnes from the last quarter of 2011, data from the National Confectioners Association said on Thursday.

It was the first year-on-year rise since the last three months of 2011.

The results, which are considered a gauge of demand for chocolate's key ingredient, was at the top end of estimates that pegged the grind anywhere from 5 percent lower to 1 percent higher.