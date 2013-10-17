Marathon Petroleum sells assets to its MLP for $2 bln
March 1 Marathon Petroleum Corp said on Wednesday it sold some terminal, pipeline and storage assets to MPLX Inc, the master limited partnership that it spun off in 2012, for $2.02 billion.
NEW YORK Oct 17 North American cocoa grindings jumped 8.25 percent to 131,974 tonnes in the third quarter of 2013 from a year earlier, data from the National Confectioners Association showed on Thursday.
The results were in line with expectations for a rise of between 6 percent and 10 percent.
That was up from 126,044 tonnes in the second quarter of this year and puts the region on track for its best year since 2010.
* Mainstreet Equity Corp adds depth to executive management team
* LivaNova Plc - estimated charges for restructuring $0.29 - $0.33 in 2017