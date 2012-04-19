NEW YORK, April 19 North American cocoa grindings in the first quarter of 2012 dropped 4.04 percent from the first quarter of 2011, to 119,022 tonnes, data from the National Confectioners Association said on Thursday.

The results were at the lower end of the range of unusually wide estimates that forecast the grind would come in anywhere from 5.5 percent lower to 4 percent higher. (Reporting By Marcy Nicholson)