(Recasts, adds details, background)

NEW YORK, July 19 North American cocoa grindings in the second quarter of 2012 made their biggest decline in more than three years, data from the National Confectioners Association (NCA) showed on Thursday.

The quarterly grindings reached 112,768 tonnes, down 9.76 percent from the second quarter of 2011. This is the biggest quarterly drop since the first quarter of 2009, when grindings dropped by nearly 13 percent at 99,962 tonnes.

The aggregate number of plants reporting fell to 17, or by 10.53 percent, from 19 in the second quarter of 2011, the NCA report showed.

Estimates for the cocoa grindings ahead of the data, which are an indicator of demand for the primary ingredient in chocolate, were roughly 5 percent lower. This was due to the combination of sluggish demand for chocolate as consumers have been hurt by the economic downturn and shrinking cocoa processing margins.

Last week, Europe's second-quarter cocoa grind recorded the sharpest quarterly fall for at least 12 years, dropping 17.8 percent from the same period last year.

The North American data was collected from plants in Canada, the United States and Mexico. Survey respondents included chocolate makers Barry Callebaut USA, Hershey Co , Nestle Chocolate & Confections, ADM Cocoa and Mars Chocolate North America.

Last week in Germany, the second-quarter grind fell 16.73 percent. (Reporting By Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Andrew Hay)